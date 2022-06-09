While Karan Johar has produced the upcoming family entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo, the filmmaker is directing one in a similar space. His directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani reunites the Gully Boy couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, albeit in completely different roles from their last film together. While audiences are looking forward to see the pair in a romantic avatar this time, they have yet another interesting thing to look forward to in this film – to see Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday coming together for a special number.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday to have a cameo in the Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer

As per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday will be shaking a leg to a quirky track from the film but it is yet to be known if Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will join them. According to these reports, it is also being said that the trio might also have some scenes in the film. These reports suggest that while the cameo is confirmed, the makers are maintaining silence on any further details on the same. Interestingly, this will be the first time, this Gen Z actresses will be sharing screen space. While they have been friends for a long time, it will be interesting to see the Dhadak actress, Simmba actress, and Student Of The Year 2 actress shake a leg together.

Speaking of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film also stars some popular veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. While the shoot schedule will be completed by October this year, the family romantic comedy is touted to be a big Valentines 2023 release. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

