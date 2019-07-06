Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.07.2019 | 4:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Disha Patani wraps up the shooting of Mohit Suri’s Malang

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After four months of traveling between various shoot schedules, Disha Patani has finally wrapped up her shoot schedule for her upcoming film, Malang. The actress has shuttled between various locations like Goa, Mauritius and even in Bombay along with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, lately.

Disha Patani wraps up the shooting of Mohit Suri's Malang

A source close to the actress shared, “The film has a lot of aquatic action which Disha really loved doing. She is a complete water baby and is very fond of aqua sports and because of that, it was very easy for her to perform them in the movie. In the film, will see Disha doing sports like kite surfing, sub wing, and scuba diving. “

Recently, the actress was witnessed essaying the role of a trapeze artist in the blockbuster Bharat which entered Rs 100 crore club at the box office and her bodacious dance moves in the hit song ‘Slow Motion’ is receiving all the appreciation and she has taken over the world like a storm.

The talented actress, Disha Patani, will be seen next in Mohit Suri‘s Malang which stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. It is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. It is scheduled for February 2020 release.

ALSO READ: HOTNESS ALERT! Disha Patani sets temperatures soaring yet again with her latest bikini image!

More Pages: Malang Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Post Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

WOAH! Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor to…

Here’s how Salman Khan helped this Dabangg 3…

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur court…

Bollywood actress accuses Aditya Pancholi of…

Aditya Pancholi gets interim relief from…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification