Disha Patani wraps up the shooting of Mohit Suri’s Malang

After four months of traveling between various shoot schedules, Disha Patani has finally wrapped up her shoot schedule for her upcoming film, Malang. The actress has shuttled between various locations like Goa, Mauritius and even in Bombay along with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, lately.

A source close to the actress shared, “The film has a lot of aquatic action which Disha really loved doing. She is a complete water baby and is very fond of aqua sports and because of that, it was very easy for her to perform them in the movie. In the film, will see Disha doing sports like kite surfing, sub wing, and scuba diving. “

Recently, the actress was witnessed essaying the role of a trapeze artist in the blockbuster Bharat which entered Rs 100 crore club at the box office and her bodacious dance moves in the hit song ‘Slow Motion’ is receiving all the appreciation and she has taken over the world like a storm.

The talented actress, Disha Patani, will be seen next in Mohit Suri‘s Malang which stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. It is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. It is scheduled for February 2020 release.

More Pages: Malang Box Office Collection