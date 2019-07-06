Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.07.2019 | 10:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

CBFC grants Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 ‘U’ certification

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The release of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has been shifted quote a bit of late. However, the film, which sees Hrithik Roshan play the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, is now locked for release on July 12. The latest we hear about the film is that the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a ‘U’ certification.

CBFC grants Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 ‘U’ certification

Based on the life of Ananad Kumar, Super 30 which features Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu and Pankaj Tripathi, features a run time of 2 hours and 34 minutes (154 minutes). Commenting on the same a source close to the film said, “Given the fact that the film is a biopic and is based on a prominent mathematician, and also has a social message of sorts it is obvious why the CBFC have granted it a ‘U’ rating.”

Well with Super 30 being given a ‘U’ rating, expectations of the film at the box office will increase especially since the venture will now cater to a wider audience.

Also Read: VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan grooving with the kids of Super 30 is going to add all the sunshine to your day!

More Pages: Super 30 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections - Shahid…

Hrithik Roshan claims Tiger Shroff is way…

Article 15 Box Office Collections Day 6 –…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections - Shahid…

Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan booked for…

Pankaj Tripathi meets PR Man Singh to prep…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification