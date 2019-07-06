CBFC grants Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 ‘U’ certification

The release of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has been shifted quote a bit of late. However, the film, which sees Hrithik Roshan play the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, is now locked for release on July 12. The latest we hear about the film is that the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a ‘U’ certification.

Based on the life of Ananad Kumar, Super 30 which features Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu and Pankaj Tripathi, features a run time of 2 hours and 34 minutes (154 minutes). Commenting on the same a source close to the film said, “Given the fact that the film is a biopic and is based on a prominent mathematician, and also has a social message of sorts it is obvious why the CBFC have granted it a ‘U’ rating.”

Well with Super 30 being given a ‘U’ rating, expectations of the film at the box office will increase especially since the venture will now cater to a wider audience.

