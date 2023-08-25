The director bagged Special Mention by Jury at 69th National Films Award announcement in New Delhi for the film, produced by Esha Deol.

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee won the coveted National Film Award for his short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Film Award. Produced by Bollywood star Esha Deol, who also worked as lead cast in Mukherjee's film, the film received a lot of love, with the actress also penning a heartfelt note on the win. The film received the Special Mention by Jury award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee gets Special mention by Jury at National Films Award for Ek Duaa

Now expressing happiness over the win was director Ram Kamal Mukherjee who said, "I am extremely happy to recieve this prestgious National Award for my film Ek Duaa. It was an overwhelming journey for me, and such recognition encourages me to work on subjects that I believe in”. The filmmaker is currently working on the post-production of his magum opus Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan and is also writing screenplay for his next Draupadi.

Ek Duaa deals with social ordeals and issues that are often faced by women. This is a subject that will make people think and probably change their mentality also. The film had fetched many international awards and producer Esha Deol has now expressed gratitude after receiving this highest honour from the Government of India, stating that this makes the film memorable. "I am blessed," says Esha Deol who produced the film. "When Ram Kamal narrated me the story, I was certain that I will make this film and this would be my first film as a producer."

Ram Kamal who is currently working on two Bengali films in Kolkata added, "Phone has been ringing since the announcement. I am touched with the kind of congratulatory texts and voice messges I am receiving from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. I am glad that jury members felt this film deserves special place amongst bigwig winners!"

Besides this, many releases of 2021 including Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham, R Madhavan’s Rocketry, Pushpa: The Rise, among others won the 69th National Film Awards.

Also Read: 69th National Film Awards: R Madhavan is “overwhelmed” and “humbled” as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect wins Best Feature Film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.