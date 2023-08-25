This year has seen a couple of big blockbusters by top stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol in the form of Pathaan and Gadar 2 respectively. But 2023 has also brought in a surprise blockbuster in The Kerala Story. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie starred Adah Sharma in the lead and it told the story of religious conversion of girls and they becoming a part of terror outfits.

EXCLUSIVE: Adah Sharma to be seen in a romantic drama soon

After giving a big hit like The Kerala Story, it is obvious for the audience to keep an eye on your next project. News about Adah doing an international superhero film was out in June this year. It is now learnt that the actress has quite a few projects lined up.

A source said, “Adah has signed multiple projects after The Kerala Story with various biggies. The film and her performance are being appreciated (and it) has really worked for her. Also being followed up by Commando (web series) which has her doing some excellent action and in a completely different space shows her versatility. She will be seen in a romantic drama soon.”

Coming back to her international film, Adah had earlier said about the project, “I like to try different genres, varied roles and I'm lucky people are thinking of me for different characters. After The Kerala Story, I thought this would be very different. I like to talk about a project only when I come out with a trailer for it. Until then, I'm a little superstitious. (I will share) more on this soon.”

