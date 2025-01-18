Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated Punjabi film Panjab 95 is set to release on February 7, 2025. The actor-singer shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram, accompanied by the hashtag 'Challenge The Darkness'. He also specifically mentioned that the film will be released without any cuts. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the project promises to captivate audiences.

The trailer opens with Arjun Rampal's character reflecting on how the history of Punjab is often reduced to significant events like Operation Bluestar, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 riots. We are then introduced to Diljit Dosanjh, who plays Jaswant Singh Khalra, a Sikh rights activist. Khalra was investigating illegal killings and cremations carried out by the Punjab police.

Due to the sensitive nature of the film's subject, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had earlier recommended 120 cuts for Panjab 95. But, as per Diljit’s aforementioned Instagram post, the film is releasing with no cuts. The movie was also screened for the family of Jaswant Singh Khalra in 2022, and sources revealed that they were extremely pleased with the final version.

The film is expected to depict the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra before he was tragically kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by the police. At least six officers were booked for their involvement in the crime.

