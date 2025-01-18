comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, known for Dhartiputra Nandini, dies in tragic road accident in Mumbai

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

TV actor Aman Jaiswal, famed for his role in the popular series Dhartiputra Nandini, tragically passed away in a road accident in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai yesterday. The actor was reportedly struck by a truck on one of the city's busy roads, leading to his untimely death.

The accident occurred on Hill Park Road at around 3:15 pm. Police reports indicate that the truck driver struck Aman Jaiswal while he was riding his motorcycle.

Jaiswal was rushed to the trauma ward of Cama Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The truck and its driver are now in police custody, and a case has been registered at Amboli police station, according to ANI, citing Mumbai Police.

Aman Jaiswal was on his way to an audition when a truck collided with his bike on the Jogeshwari highway, Dhiraj Mishra, the writer of Dhartiputra Nandini, told India Today.

Aman Jaiswal's final Instagram post was about the Dhartiputra Nandini serial, where he shared his journey and revealed that his decision to pursue acting faced significant opposition from his family.

Originally from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, Aman Jaiswal rose to fame for his lead role in Dhartiputra Nandini. He started his career as a model before appearing in the popular show Udaariyaan, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Aman Jaiswal also played the role of Yashwant Rao Phanse in the Sony TV show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, which aired from January 2021 to October 2023.

