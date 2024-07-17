Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with MacGuffin Pictures, Punjab '95 also features Arjun Rampal and Surinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

The release of Honey Trehan's directorial venture, Punjab '95, hangs in the balance, facing hurdles from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film chronicles the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the disappearances and killings of Sikh youths during the Punjab insurgency (1984-1994). Starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, Punjab '95 was recently screened by the CBFC, which demanded a staggering 85 cuts. However, the troubles don't end there. Sources suggest that despite complying with the cuts, the board remains hesitant to grant the film a release certificate.

CBFC asks 85 cuts in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Punjab ‘95, based on life of Jaswant Singh Khalra; release remains uncertain: Report

According to a detailed report in Mid-day, an insider revealed, “The filmmakers agreed to the 85 cuts, but the CBFC expressed concerns about the film's sensitive subject matter and questioned its suitability for release in the current climate. A final decision is yet to be made.”

This isn't the first time Punjab '95 (previously titled Ghallughara) has clashed with the censor board. In December 2022, the film faced a six-month-long certification process, with the CBFC demanding 21 cuts and a title change. Ronnie Screwvala's production house challenged the decision in the Bombay High Court, leading to the film's withdrawal from the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival lineup.

Despite the quadrupled number of cuts and the looming uncertainty, a cast member maintains the team's commitment to releasing the film. “The movie might be heavily edited, but the team is determined to get it out there,” the actor stated. “Right now, we're fighting for its very existence.” However, the source remained tight-lipped about the team's future course of action.

Another source suggests the producers have been discouraged from releasing the film due to its exploration of Khalra's death. The activist disappeared in September 1995, and ten years later, six Punjab police officials were convicted of his murder. “The producer has been advised to consider it a loss,” the source claimed. “The CBFC is unlikely to approve it due to its potentially volatile content. There are concerns that the film portrays the police in a negative light by depicting Khalra's custodial death, which could incite violence. The entire narrative might need a drastic overhaul for release.”

Set in the turbulent 1990s Amritsar, Punjab '95 revolves around Jaswant Singh Khalra, a seemingly ordinary bank employee and human rights activist, who leads a middle-class life with his librarian wife and two young children. His desire for a peaceful existence is shattered when he learns about the disappearance of his friend's mother, Bibi Gurpej. As Khalra delves deeper into the investigation, he uncovers a dangerous web of secrets, putting himself and his family at risk.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with MacGuffin Pictures, Punjab '95 also features Arjun Rampal and Surinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.