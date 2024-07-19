Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s marriage last month was the talk of the town. The wedding ceremony stood out and the bash, held on the same day for their Bollywood friends, was widely talked about. The couple got hitched on June 23 and in an interview, they revealed why they specifically chose this date. Turns out that there’s a Salman Khan connection to it.

Here’s why Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal specifically got married on June 23 and it has a Salman Khan connection

In an interview with Bombay Times, Zaheer Iqbal said that Sonakshi Sinha and he had been in the same parties several times. However, the first time they spent time together was on June 23, 2017. This was the day Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight was released. A screening of the film was held followed by a party. At this bash, both ended up talking for hours and that’s how their love story began. Since June 23 was a special date in their lives, they chose to marry on that very date.

Zaheer Iqbal said, “The first time we met was at Salman bhai’s (Salman Khan) house. Strangely, we both were present at Salman bhai’s birthday parties (at his farm and Mumbai home, Galaxy) several times since 2013, but our paths never crossed. I didn’t know she was there, and she didn’t know that I existed. Then finally, we met at Galaxy one evening, when a few of us just chilled together, and that was our first interaction. But the first time we really spent a lot of time with each other was on June 23, 2017 (hence, we chose that date for our wedding). There was a screening of Tubelight and an afterparty, where we ended up spending five hours together. We kept chatting, and suddenly, we turned around and we were like…where did everyone else go? We knew that day there was something special here.”

Both Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal belong to different faiths. On this Zaheer said, “I could have 50,000 disagreements with Sona, but it will never have anything to do with religion. Salim uncle (Salman Khan’s father) had once shared with me that this is what he had told Salma aunty’s parents when they got married.”

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her intimate wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘We wanted it simple and emotional”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.