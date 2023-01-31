Streaming giant Netflix is all set to celebrate the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and his banner Yash Raj Films through the docu-series titled The Romantics. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, the show will be released on the Valentine’s Day on February 14 and it will be Netflix’s tribute to Chopra, who was known as ‘Father of Romance.’

Throwing more light on The Romantics, an official statement from the makers said, “The star-studded, four-part docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF’s impact in making Bollywood a household name globally. The global streaming giant will release the trailer of the docu-series in 190 countries tomorrow. It will also subtitle the trailer in 32+ world languages, given the reach of Bollywood across the world and the impact that YRF has had in shaping the equity of Hindi film industry worldwide for 50+ years.”

Speaking about the achievements of Yash Chopra, Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, added, “Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra’s films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and the nostalgia, we’re partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history.”

This will be yet another Netflix show for Smriti Mundhra after Indian Matchmaking and Never Have I Ever.

Yash Chopra started his career with a bang with Dhool Ka Phool in 1959. In a career over 50 years, he became known for some iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

Yash Raj Films is currently basking in the super success of their latest flick Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

