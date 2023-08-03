The famous Pali Hill bungalow of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, which was under dispute since long, will now be demolished. The family of the artiste has agreed for the same, as per a report on Indian Express. The report also said that a luxury residential project will be build on the same land. Interestingly, a museum dedicated to Dilip Kumar and his illustrious career will be built on the ground floor of the 11-floor apartment.

Dilip Kumar’s iconic bungalow to be demolished to make way for a residential project

Real estate developer Ashar Group has tied up with Dilip Kumar’s family for the project. Sharing more details, the publication also shared that the plot is based on a half-acre land and the total construction area of the project will be 1.75 lakh square feet.

The said bungalow was embroiled in a legal dispute for years. But Dilip Kumar’s family finally got back the keys in 2017. Ashar Group also told the publication that the legal issues got solved.

Born in 1922, Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021. His wife and iconic actress Saira Banu has been sharing nostalgic posts about the late actor on Instagram after she debuted on the platform earlier this year.

Last month, Saira Banu shared a glimpse from the days when she and Dilip Kumar were active and how busy their life was. She said, “Get set... ready and GO...!! Our lives were full of action... Sahib being the philanthropist and endearing person that he always was for all mankind, we were constantly going out to attend functions and get-togethers for the benefit of the needy such as The National Association for the Blind… the Physically Handicapped... The War Widows etc. He kept me on my toes and would be ready in a jiffy... I had to keep running to keep pace with him... If I were late I could hear the car horn downstairs screaming away to get me going!”

