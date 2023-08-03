comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar defends Kunwal and Jamini’s love story as netizens argue about the film promoting infidelity

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar defends Kunwal and Jamini’s love story as netizens argue about the film promoting infidelity

Netizens claimed that RARKPK supported infidelity after Rocky and Rani try to reignite the love between their grandparents, Kunwal and Jamini.

While Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is receiving love from Bollywood buffs, some netizens have expressed their displeasure towards a parallel track that runs in the film, which is a complex love story between Jamini Chatterjee and Kanwal Lund played by Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra respectively, who are the grandparents of the film’s leads Rani and Rocky aka Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film showcases the two characters pursuing a brief relationship with each other in their younger days, despite being married to other people and at a recent press conference, filmmaker Karan Johar defended their love track and also explained that he felt the love showcased between them was very ‘pure’.

At the press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was held in Mumbai on August 3, Karan Johar reacted to the ongoing online debate about infidelity, which was showcased in the film between Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra’s characters. Opening up about the same, Karan Johar said, “Shabanji as Jamini says it in an articulate manner that those seven days gave her a life-long feeling of love. Those seven days of relationship were so pure and beautiful that it stayed with her. Alia also says that do pal ka saath zindagi bhar ki mohabbat de jaata hai (a few moments of togetherness can give love that will last forever). I felt that's kind of emotion I wanted from Jamini and Kunwal's love story.”

He further addressed the subject of infidelity adding, “For me it was very pure. I felt it was incomplete though. Instead of being a forbidden fruit or dwelling on infidelity, it was an incomplete feeling because they sacrificed their feeling because they were both married and for their family. Then I go back to Gulzar saab's lines, 'Pyaar kahan poora hota hai uska pehla shabd hi adura hota hai (how can love be complete, when its first letter is incomplete).”


For the unversed, the film features Dharmendra as the husband of Jaya Bachchan, who plays the matriarch of the Randhawa household, Dhanlaxmi Randhawa. Talking about the film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh as the quintessential Punjabi boy Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt as a well-educated Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The film released in theatres on July 28.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a personal milestone for me, says writer Ishita Moitra

