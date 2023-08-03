In an interview, Soundous Moufakir confessed that she kept distance from Aishwarya Sharma because she didn’t like the way the actress spoke to others.

It seems that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has got a Bigg Boss twist. Moroccan model and reality show star Soundous Moufakir did not mince words when she confessed her dislike towards co-contestant and popular television actress Aishwarya Sharma and now the latter too has reacted to the statements made by her colleague, further questioning about how Soundous was friendly to her and even made reels with her while shooting on the sets of the stunt based reality show in Cape Town.

Soundous Moufakir had opened up about her equation with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in a recent interview wherein she also spoke about Aishwarya Sharma. In this interview with Telly Chakkar, Soundous Moufakir said, “The bond wasn’t that good, she (Aishwarya) was sweet with other contestants. Between us, arguments took place and no such problems. Our energies didn’t match, we are very different personalities and in certain things that she does I felt very disrespected about it.” Although Soundous maintained that there wasn’t any major problem or issue, she added, “There wasn’t any fight that took place like Bigg Boss. It's just that I don’t like her energy and vibes and I don’t like the way she speaks so I wanted to keep a distance from her.”

Later, in another interview with Times of India, Aishwarya Sharma, reacted to these comments saying, “If you are good to me, I will be good to you. Soundous’ recent statement saying I was disrespectful and then not even giving a reason for that, just amused me. I am sure that the ‘disrespect' would not have fallen from the sky by itself for her to state that. She is trying to target me for no good reason is what I feel.”

Further she maintained, “I believe in a simple mantra in life – You give respect, you get respect." And then she continued, “I was friendly with everyone else on sets. If there is any hesitation between people is because the mind set is not alike for all, that doesn’t mean you count them and term them as ‘disrepectful’ or negative energy’. There is no harm in just being co-contestants to each other. Soundous’ remarks state hings otherwise. I am surprised and wondering where did her disrespect and negative energy comments go when she was making reels with me or shooting reality bytes which is aired on the channel?”

Speaking of their past work, Soundous Moufakir is known for shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla whereas Aishwarya Sharma gained fame as Pakhi in the Star Plus serial Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which she quit and joined the Rohit Shetty show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

