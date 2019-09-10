Nora Fatehi has become the go-to girl for dance videos after her brilliant performance in songs like Dilbar, Kamariya and O Saki Saki. With her skill set, one is bound to think that Nora has been a dancer since childhood. However, that is not the case.

The actress recently revealed that there was a time when she used to be bullied in school for her dance. People used to laugh at her and tell her that she did not know how to dance.

Nora, who was born and raised in Canada, said that she would always try to get into the cool group in school who were fabulous dancers. She used to copy them and tried to get accepted but faced rejection.

Nora Fatehi sure has come a long way from being bullied for not knowing how to dance to being one of the best dancers Bollywood has seen. Nora recently featured in a music album titled Pachtaoge, in which she was featured opposite Vicky Kaushal.

