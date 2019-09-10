Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2019 | 10:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi was bullied in school for her dance

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nora Fatehi has become the go-to girl for dance videos after her brilliant performance in songs like Dilbar, Kamariya and O Saki Saki. With her skill set, one is bound to think that Nora has been a dancer since childhood. However, that is not the case.

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi was bullied in school for her dance

The actress recently revealed that there was a time when she used to be bullied in school for her dance. People used to laugh at her and tell her that she did not know how to dance.

Nora, who was born and raised in Canada, said that she would always try to get into the cool group in school who were fabulous dancers. She used to copy them and tried to get accepted but faced rejection.

Nora Fatehi sure has come a long way from being bullied for not knowing how to dance to being one of the best dancers Bollywood has seen. Nora recently featured in a music album titled Pachtaoge, in which she was featured opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal took help from Bhushan Kumar and Nora Fatehi to understand the technicalities of a music video!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Exclusive: “I have given a tribute to…

Emraan Hashmi reveals that the films he has…

Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, cites…

WOAH! Aamir Khan reveals that he had…

"Prassthanam has everything that the…

BREAKING: Aamir Khan to play Gulshan Kumar…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification