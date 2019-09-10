Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2019 | 10:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Emraan Hashmi reveals that the films he has done were ‘far from his ideology’; believes all actors are insecure

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Emraan Hashmi who has established himself as a versatile actor in his two-decade-long career in Bollywood believes the struggle to survive in showbiz is never-ending. He said that an actor always tends to be insecure as it is tough to survive in the entertainment industry.

Emraan Hashmi reveals that the films he has done were ‘far from his ideology’; believes all actors are insecure

Emraan Hashmi, who has completed 18 years in the industry while talking to a news agency, said that everyone is struggling to stay afloat as that is the nature of the business. The actor believes that it is all about holding on to the next opportunity and moving on.

The Ghanchakkar actor said that he is enjoying the current phase of his career where he is getting opportunities to play good roles, starting with Indian intelligence agent Kabir Anand on Netflix India Original Bard of Blood.

The Why Cheat India actor believes that now is the best time for him as in the past he had to do films reluctantly to keep the gas burning. These films were far from his ideology, thought process and his aesthetics.

In Bard of Blood, Emraan will be seen playing the role of a spy and this is the first time he will be essaying such a character. Based on a book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui, Bard of Blood follows Kabir, an erstwhile hostage rescue specialist, formerly a part of the Indian intelligence, as he races against time on a mission to save his country. Hashmi then teams up with Sobhita Dhulipala and Vineet Kumar to rescue the spies while also dealing with his past.

Bard of Blood, produced by actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s banner Red Chillies Entertainment, starts streaming from September 27.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Bard of Blood actor Emraan Hashmi’s serial kisser image

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Gupta's next to be…

Exclusive: “I have given a tribute to…

Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, cites…

WOAH! Aamir Khan reveals that he had…

Shah Rukh Khan asks his fans not to believe…

"Prassthanam has everything that the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification