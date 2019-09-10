Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2019 | 8:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan rolls, to clash with Kargil Girl

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Loved Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan? You must be waiting for the sequel as well! The good news is that the film has finally gone on floor. Titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the film will be helmed by Hitesh Kewalya. T-Series and Aanand L Rai together are backing the project together.

Ayuhsmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan rolls, to clash with Kargil Girl

In the first edition, Ayushmann gave us an apt depiction of a guy who suffers from erectile dysfunction but is soon to get married. Moving on, the second part is expected to deal with homosexual relationships and the social taboos that surrounded them. Earlier, the makers had shared a teaser that captured the society’s warm acceptance towards heterosexual relationships. Love stories such as Romeo-Juliet and Laila- Majnu are timeless. But how about the gay love stories we had no clue about?

For the film, Ayushmann will reunite with his Badhaai Ho on-screen parents Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The star-cast totally looks like it will do wonders. At the box office, however, it doesn’t get a solo release window. Janhvi Kapoor’s Kargil Girl, a biopic on Gunjan Saxena (the first Indian female air force pilot on combat) is scheduled to release on the same day i.e. 13th March 2020.

ALSO READ: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana to reunite with onscreen parents Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta

More Pages: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana recalls how he…

Nushrat Bharucha was rejected because of her…

Ayushmann Khurrana to croon unplugged…

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls he felt like he…

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala to clash with John…

Rajkummar Rao to star in Dinesh Vijan’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification