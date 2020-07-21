Bollywood Hungama

Dil Bechara: AR Rahman to pay virtual tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found dead in his apartment. The actor's last film Dil Bechara will release later this month. The trailer received immense response from the audience. Now, music maestro AR Rahman, who has composed the album for the film, will pay virtual tribute to the actor.

Dil Bechara: AR Rahman to pay virtual tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

On Monday, AR Rahman tweeted, "Catch us on 22nd July at 12 p.m. @disneyplushsvip & @sonymusicindia for a musical tribute to our beloved #SushantSinghRajput #DilBechara."

Singers like Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Sashaa Tirupati, Jonita Gandhi, Hriday Gattani, Sunidhi Chauhan, and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya will participate in the virtual tribute.

Director Mukesh Chhabra thanked AR Rahman for this tribute and wrote, "Thank you so much @arrahman sir for doing this for Sushant, a beautiful tribute dedicated to him. Out of his own love arrahman has created this beautiful gesture, a big thank you, will forever be grateful. All of you have already showed us so much love towards the #DilBechara album, here is something more special to look forward to, catch it live on 22nd July 12pm on Disney+Hotstar and @sonymusicindia musical tribute to my brother #SushantSinghRajput."

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares a five-minute video giving glimpses into his personal life

