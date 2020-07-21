Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.07.2020 | 10:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Shekhar Suman reacts to séance expert claiming to have spoken to Sushant Singh Rajput’s spirit

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The efforts to cash in on Sushant Singh Rajput’s posthumous popularity have now crossed all borders with paranormalist Steve Huff claiming to have “spoken” to Sushant. The video of Huff “talking” to the dead actor has gone viral all across the world, with Sushant’s fans sharply divided into believers and non-believers.

Shekhar Suman reacts to séance expert claiming to have spoken to Sushant Singh Rajput's spirit

What we know for certain is that Sushant’s family is not happy about the way his memory is being kept alive. A source close to the family reveals, “Sushant’s father would like a closure to this very tragic chapter in his life. He has lost his only son and instead of helping him to get over the tragedy people are constantly reminding him of his immeasurable loss. It is cruel and it must stop.”

Waking Sushant up from the dead by ‘summoning’ him from the afterlife is not an idea that Sushant’s family relishes. Gimmicks such as these must stop.

Shekhar Suman, who is pressing for a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death, feels the Steve Huff angle to be utterly dispensable. “Let’s stick to the normal and not go into the paranormal. Let’s go by the CBI for investigation and not Huff and puff about the paranormal. If talking to the dead was a solution we’d have no need of any investigating agencies in the world.”

Also Read: Shekhar Suman lights a candle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory; says he inspired millions of ‘outsiders’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family…

Two Instagram users booked for sending…

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee…

Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names…

BREAKING: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification