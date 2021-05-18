For many battling Covid-19 in India today, the treatment and hospitalization is a huge financial burden which many of them are unable to fulfill. With no help on the horizon, many are turning to crowdfunding to help ease the burden. With #EveryLifeMatters, an initiative by Diana Penty in association with Ketto India, the aim is to bring awareness and help provide relief and financial support to these individuals during these testing times.

Through this initiative, Diana will use her social media to highlight individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment and also support the many good Samaritans / Covid Heroes across the country who’ve stepped up in the time of major crisis, to help those in need. Many of them don't have the platforms to have their fundraisers amplified enough to make an impact, and this initiative will help them do just that.

Using her fan base and networks, Diana plans to help amplify the work of these individuals/organizations and help as many people as in the process.

Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared an impassioned video along with a heartfelt caption. She said, "Over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organizations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as we face the devastating effects of the 2nd wave of this pandemic. Seeing these individuals in action, doing such inspiring work is heartwarming and I feel we need to do our best to support them in whatever way we can. Which is why I have partnered with @kettoindia to start the #EveryLifeMatters initiative."

"Through this initiative, we plan to raise funds to help individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment, and also provide support to amplify the work of the countless covid heroes out there who are doing their level best to help. I urge you all to help in whatever way you can because together we can make a difference," she further added.

Known for her humanitarian work, Diana was also at the helm of 'The Khaki Project' last year, providing Mumbai’s police force with much-needed supplies such as masks, sanitizers, etc.

