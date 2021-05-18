Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan starrer Radhe garners over 9.9 million views across platforms in its opening weekend

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In India, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex along with leading DTH operators and it released theatrically in international markets on May 13. With over 1 million people trying to log in at the time of the release of the film, the server of the streaming site crashed temporarily.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe garners over 9.9 million views across platforms in its opening weekend

This is the first time that a big-budget Hindi film featuring a superstar has had a hybrid release. Despite the tough times, ZEE Studios claimed that they witnessed a cumulative viewership of 4.2 million on day one of the release of the film on their streaming sites including across platforms. Now, according to an industry insider, the film has garnered over 9.9 million views during the four-day weekend following the release.

Bollywood Hungama tried to get in touch with Zee Studios, but they were unavailable for comment.

Alongside Salman Khan, Prabhu Dheva’s directorial Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

ALSO READ: Meet Salman Khan’s body double Parvez Kazi from the sets of Radhe

