UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and SDG advocate Dia Mirza has been at the forefront of all the important conversations around climate change and global warming and has been leading by example. Taking her consistent efforts a notch higher with an aim to implement change and inspire billions of people around the world to change their lifestyles, she will play a key role in one of the most important UN conferences this year. Apart from being a speaker at the Climate Action Summit, Dia will also spend time with the Secretary-General of the UN to highlight issues in India and possible solutions to them. She will also interact with the Queen of Belgium, young leaders like Greta Thunberg, and global decision-makers.

The Climate Change Summit, which is to be held in New York from 21st to 23rd September, will host prominent leaders, change agents and influencers to stimulate conversations and execute policies that will showcase a leap in collective national political ambition. These developments will send strong market and political signals and inject momentum in the “race to the top” among countries, companies, cities and civil society that is needed to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Climate Action Summit hopes to ignite immediate action on the goals set for 2030. With the superiors of global organizations and political leaders under one roof, this summit could be the much-needed turning point we need. The Secretary General has indicated that a lowdown of all the work done will be taken and the way forward will be determined accordingly”, signed off Dia Mirza.

Dia Mirza has been an environmental changemaker, a voice, and a torchbearer for causes related to nature. She has been an advocate against single-use plastic and campaigned with the United Nations on #BeatPlasticPollution in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the environment. With an added responsibility as an SDG advocate, Dia uses every chance she has to create awareness and inspire people. Her continued efforts towards a sustainable lifestyle have shone forth in her work as well. For her recent show Kaafir, she gifted her entire crew metal bottles to avoid plastic on set.

She has taken on multiple roles and works with various organizations in the likes of ‘Wildlife Trust of India’, ‘Sanctuary Asia’ and ‘Save the Children’ to use her position to reach maximum people in the country. As the forerunner in reigniting and strengthening the relation between man and nature, Dia is a champion of nature in its truest sense.

