Dharma Productions' Kill to premiere at Midnight Madness section of TIFF 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dharma Productions' Kill to premiere at Midnight Madness section of TIFF 2023

en Bollywood News Dharma Productions’ Kill to premiere at Midnight Madness section of TIFF 2023

Kill is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions, Sikhya Entertainment, and Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s action-packed high-octane film KILL, starring the newest action sensation Lakshya, will premiere at the Midnight Madness section of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The upcoming flick, which has been selected as one of the 10 films to be screened at the prestigious festival, is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. For the unversed, Bhat has previously helmed Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vijay Varma’s Hurdang. While making the announcement, Karan shared a poster along with a caption reading, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival!”

KJo further added, “'KILL' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premier at the Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!” In no time, the comments section flooded with congratulatory messages.

Coming back to the festival, TIFF 2023 will run from September 7 to 17, 2023.

Also Read: Punjab ’95: Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023

