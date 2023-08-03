comscore
Nitin Desai death: Police recover audio file mentioning 4 people: Report

Nitin Desai death: Police recover audio file mentioning 4 people: Report

Nitin Desai was found dead at his studio in Karjat on August 2.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Mumbai police has recovered an audio file in the death of acclaimed art director Nitin Desai, which is being suspected of a "recorded suicide message". The audio file mentions four people, who will be asked to visit the police for interrogation.

As per a report by Times Now, the police believe that these people may be responsible for the abetment of suicide. The device has been submitted to the forensics team.

Several reports on Wednesday claimed that Desai was reeling under financial stress and had taken a loan of more than Rs 250 crore. It was also understood that insolvency proceedings were initiated against him and his company last week.

A preliminary autopsy report - conducted at Mumbai's Sir JJ Hospital late on Wednesday - confirmed that the late 58-year-old's cause of death was "by hanging" according to Somnath Gharge, Raigad superintendent of police. A team of four doctors conducted the post-mortem.

The mortal remains, which are currently at the hospital, will be handed over to Desai's family on Friday. The final rites are scheduled to take place at ND Studios on the same day.

Also Read: Nitin Desai death: Initial postmortem report out; police confirm the cause of death

