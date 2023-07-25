Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP is set to captivate audiences with their latest venture, Punjab' 95, a biopic based on the life of eminent human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Starring the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh, Punjab '95 is the only film this year to get a gala premiere from India, at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

In an era where real stories have struck a chord with audiences, Punjab '95 promises to be another thought-provoking masterpiece from the house of RSVP. With Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, and Surinder Vicky leading the cast, the film is expected to be a gripping portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra's life and his remarkable journey as a human rights activist.

World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival! Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji ????????@honeytrehan @rampalarjun @Suvinder_Vicky #GeetikaVidyaOhlyan @kukuhere @ronniescrewvala… pic.twitter.com/PmTC1Fxxhz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 24, 2023

The anticipation surrounding the film's world premiere at TIFF 2023 is palpable, as audiences eagerly await the opportunity to witness this compelling tale on the big screen. The Toronto International Film Festival is renowned for showcasing outstanding works of cinema, and Punjab 95 is set to make its mark among global cinephiles. The film is stuck at CBFC and is currently under the proceedings at Bombay High Court.

In the thick of a troubled and hostile decade in Amritsar, in the early 1990s in Punjab, our protagonist Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank employee and human rights activist lives with his wife - a librarian, and their two little kids. Inclined to stay detached from the hostility that surrounds them, he wanted nothing more than a regular, middle-class existence when his hopes of living such a life are thrown into turmoil when he learns of the disappearance of his late friend’s mother, Bibi Gurpej. And so begins his journey to find his old aunt, and he soon realises that the deeper he digs in his search, the murkier and more dangerous the situation becomes, for him as well as his family.

Helmed by Honey Trehan, Punjab '95 is produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with MacGuffin Pictures.

