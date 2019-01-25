Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.01.2019 | 10:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Dhadak’s director Shashank Khaitan appreciates Rajasthan Police’s initiative against honour killing

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is a moment of pride for Dhadak’s director Shashank Khaitan as Rajasthan Police’s initiative against honour killing is commendable! The department has launched a WhatsApp number for couples who wish to marry against their family’s consent. The department took to Twitter and their reference is on point! They used the good old Bollywood reference using Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor’s debut movie.

Dhadak’s director Shashank Khaitan appreciates Rajasthan Police’s initiative against honour killing

The movie was a remake of the Marathi hit, Sairat. The plot was based around the heinous act of honour killing still existing in our country. Shashank whole heartedly appreciated this initiative taken by the police department. Check out the tweets by them.

How cool is that? Let’s just all take a bow for the police department’s initiative.

Also Read: LEAKED PHOTO! Janhvi Kapoor transforms into combat pilot for Gunjan Saxena biopic

More Pages: Dhadak Box Office Collection , Dhadak Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt roped in for SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

Yogi Adiyanath makes Vicky Kaushal's URI:…

Box Office: Simmba Day 33 in overseas

Box Office: Simmba Day 32 in overseas

Box Office: Simmba Day 31 in overseas

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal to replace Shah…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification