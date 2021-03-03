Bollywood Hungama

Income Tax department conducts raid at Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s residence in Mumbai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out raids at actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s residence among other locations in Mumbai. As per reports, filmmaker Vikas Bahl's house has also been raided by the IT department.

Income Tax department conducts raid at Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s residence in Mumbai

The raids as per reports are in connection with Kashyap's production house Phantom Films. Simultaneously, raids are being conducted in 20 other locations apart from the residences of these celebrities in Mumbai. Reportedly, the Income Tax department has alleged tax evasion as the reason behind the raids.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are currently shooting for their film Dobaaraa. This is their second collaboration after the 2018 film Mannmarziyan. The is said to be the first time travel film of Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu expresses her anger after Supreme Court judge asks rape accused if he will marry the survivour 

