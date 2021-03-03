Before commencing the shoot for Dinesh Vijan's horror- comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh the entire team met the Honorable CM Pema Khandu.

Also present were Bamang Felix, Minister of home and interstate affairs, Naresh Kumar, Chief secretary, Sonam Chombey, Commissioner to HCM.

Earlier today after landing in Arunachal Pradesh from Mumbai, Varun Dhawan had posted a video of him howling like a wolf. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Woooo ???? #BHEDIYA #arunachalpradesh Pranam."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is a horror-comedy starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. Bhediya is slated to release in cinemas on 14 April 2022.

