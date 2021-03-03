Bollywood Hungama

Team Bhediya meets the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh ahead of their film schedule in the state

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Before commencing the shoot for Dinesh Vijan's horror- comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh the entire team met the Honorable CM Pema Khandu.

Also present were Bamang Felix, Minister of home and interstate affairs,  Naresh Kumar, Chief secretary, Sonam Chombey, Commissioner to HCM.

Earlier today after landing in Arunachal Pradesh from Mumbai, Varun Dhawan had posted a video of him howling like a wolf. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Woooo ???? #BHEDIYA #arunachalpradesh Pranam."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)


Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is a horror-comedy starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. Bhediya is slated to release in cinemas on 14 April 2022.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan won’t do any ad shoots over next three months during Bhediya shooting

