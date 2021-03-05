The Union Ministry of Finance recently raided Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s residences under the recent tax evasion probe. The director-actor duo was accused of income tax fraud with investigations underway. The raids took place at the properties related to the trio and here’s what the agency has found out so far.

While the production house has now dissolved, the agency found discrepancies of income worth Rs. 650 crores and the searches began last Wednesday at the 28 resident premises and offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi of the production house. According to a statement, the now-dissolved production house has not been able to explain the discrepancy of Rs. 300 crores. Evidence related to shares distributed among the producers and shareholders have an implication of about Rs. 350 crores.

Cash receipts amounting to Rs. 5 crores have been found as evidence on a female celebrity. According to the Finance Ministry’s statement, another tax implication of Rs. 20 crores have been found as the non-genuine expenditure by the leading producers and directors. Along with the money, the IT Department has also recovered a number of emails and WhatsApp chats as a part of the digital data received from the production house.

