Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.03.2021 | 10:10 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

IT Department finds discrepancies of income of over Rs. 650 crores during the raids on Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Union Ministry of Finance recently raided Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s residences under the recent tax evasion probe. The director-actor duo was accused of income tax fraud with investigations underway. The raids took place at the properties related to the trio and here’s what the agency has found out so far.

IT Department finds discrepancies of income of over Rs. 650 crores during the raids on Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap

While the production house has now dissolved, the agency found discrepancies of income worth Rs. 650 crores and the searches began last Wednesday at the 28 resident premises and offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi of the production house. According to a statement, the now-dissolved production house has not been able to explain the discrepancy of Rs. 300 crores. Evidence related to shares distributed among the producers and shareholders have an implication of about Rs. 350 crores.

Cash receipts amounting to Rs. 5 crores have been found as evidence on a female celebrity. According to the Finance Ministry’s statement, another tax implication of Rs. 20 crores have been found as the non-genuine expenditure by the leading producers and directors. Along with the money, the IT Department has also recovered a number of emails and WhatsApp chats as a part of the digital data received from the production house.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba, Kapil Sharma’s comedy special, Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika and other titles announced by Netflix India

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After the success of Scam 1992, Applause…

South Korean actor Ji Soo pens handwritten…

Karan Johar introduces 14 new filmmakers of…

BTS members Jimin and V graduate from Global…

BLACKPINK's Rosé announces title track ‘On…

GOT7’s BamBam joins Abyss Company, starts…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification