There has been an influx of release date announcements in the past few week. With cinema halls permitted to operate at 100% occupancy, filmmakers are all set to release their projects on the big screen. With the theatres shutting down for the large part of 2020, several films were exclusively released on these streaming platforms. However, with the big screen resuming things have not gone down hill for OTT platforms.The year 2021 will continue to see streaming services coming up with new and unique content.
On Wednesday, Netflix India made a major announcement of all their upcoming titles. Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon will be making their digital debut this year with Netflix specials Finding Anamika and Aranyak respectively. Here is the complete list of all the movies and series that will exclusively stream on Netflix India:
WEB SERIES :
Aranyak
Bombay Begum
Decoupled
Delhi Crime S2
Feels Like Ishq
Finding Anamika
Jamtara-Sabka Number Ayega S2
Kota Factory S2
Little Things S4
Mai
Masaba Masaba S2
Mismatched S2
Ray
She S2
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
FILMS:
Ajeeb Daastaans
Bulbul Tarang
Dhamaka
Haseen Dillruba
Jaadugar
Jagame Thandhiram
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Milestone
Navarasa
Pagglait
Penthouse
Sardar Ka Grandson
The Disciple
COMEDY
Comedy Premium League
Kapil Sharma Special
Sumukhi Suresh Special
Aakash Gupta Special
Rahul Dua Special
Prashasti Singh Special
DOCUMENTARIES
Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-series)
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-series)
Indian Predator(Docu-Series)
Searching for Sheela (Docu-Film)
REALITY SERIES
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2
Social Currency
The Big Day Collection S2
