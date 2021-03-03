There has been an influx of release date announcements in the past few week. With cinema halls permitted to operate at 100% occupancy, filmmakers are all set to release their projects on the big screen. With the theatres shutting down for the large part of 2020, several films were exclusively released on these streaming platforms. However, with the big screen resuming things have not gone down hill for OTT platforms.The year 2021 will continue to see streaming services coming up with new and unique content.

On Wednesday, Netflix India made a major announcement of all their upcoming titles. Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon will be making their digital debut this year with Netflix specials Finding Anamika and Aranyak respectively. Here is the complete list of all the movies and series that will exclusively stream on Netflix India:

WEB SERIES :

Aranyak

Bombay Begum

Decoupled

Delhi Crime S2

Feels Like Ishq

Finding Anamika

Jamtara-Sabka Number Ayega S2

Kota Factory S2

Little Things S4

Mai

Masaba Masaba S2

Mismatched S2

Ray

She S2

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

FILMS:

Ajeeb Daastaans

Bulbul Tarang

Dhamaka

Haseen Dillruba

Jaadugar

Jagame Thandhiram

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Milestone

Navarasa

Pagglait

Penthouse

Sardar Ka Grandson

The Disciple

COMEDY

Comedy Premium League

Kapil Sharma Special

Sumukhi Suresh Special

Aakash Gupta Special

Rahul Dua Special

Prashasti Singh Special

DOCUMENTARIES

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-series)

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-series)

Indian Predator(Docu-Series)

Searching for Sheela (Docu-Film)

REALITY SERIES

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2

Social Currency

The Big Day Collection S2

