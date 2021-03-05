Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 05.03.2021 | 10:10 AM IST

Fast And Furious 9: The Fast Saga’s global release date pushed to June 25, clash averted with Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fast And Furious 9: The Fast Saga starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel in lead roles has been one of the most-looked-forward-to films of the franchise. Under the banner of Universal Pictures, the movie was to release in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 situation and outbreak, the makers had to push the release date to 2021.

While things in other countries are getting better and opening up, the theatres in India have recently opened up with a limited occupancy considering the increase in the number of cases. However, the makers have now decided to push the release date of Fast And Furious 9: The Fast Saga by a month. The new global release date of the Vin Diesel starrer movie would be June 25. The new release date has also averted the much-awaited box-office clash of Fast And Furious 9: The Fast Saga with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom.

Both the films were initially supposed to release on May 28, but it looks like the F9 makers have made it easier for those in a dilemma to pick one film out of the two. While the fans can’t wait to see what the franchise has in store for them with the latest installment, they will have to wait a little longer than expected.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom to clash with Vin Diesel starrer Fast And Furious 9 at the box office

