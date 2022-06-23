comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.06.2022 | 12:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jugjugg Jeeyo Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Samrat Prithviraj Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Deepika Padukone will be a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with some rather interesting projects – Pathaan with Siddharth Anand, Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, and Jawan with Atlee. The superstar will be seen alongside South actress Nayanthara for the first time in Jawan.  Recent reports now reveal that Deepika Padukone will be joining the team for their next.

Deepika Padukone will be a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan

Deepika Padukone will be a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan

In a recent report by Pinkvilla, a source was quoted saying that Deepika Padukone was in talks with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. While it is not a full-fledged role but more like a cameo, the actress has reportedly given a verbal green signal for Jawan. But reports have it that the paperwork is yet to be completed. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan met Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad recently where he was shooting for Jawan and the latter is shooting for Prabhas starrer Project K. The Chennai Express duo reportedly had a brief discussion regarding the film about the character Deepika will be playing in the film as well as the shoot schedule dates for the same. These reports assert that the deal is to be locked in a fortnight.

It has also been reported in the past that Rana Daggubati was roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Movie buffs would remember that Rana played a cameo alongside Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani whereas he will be seen sharing screen space with Baadshah for the first time.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen with Deepika Padukone in Pathaan which also stars John Abraham. On the other hand, speaking about Jawan, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the action entertainer will release on June 2, 2023.

Also ReadShah Rukh Khan arrives in Hyderabad for Jawan shoot, keeps his look hidden with a hoodie and mask

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri compares making The Kashmir…

Father-daughter duo, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi…

Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa starring Taapsee…

Christian Bale reveals Kate Bush’s music was…

Lea Seydoux in talks to join Timothée…

A Different Man: Sebastian Stan, Renate…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification