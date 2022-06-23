South Korean actor Park Bo Gum and BTS' musician V (Kim Taehyung) are set to attend the finale of Men's Paris Fashion Week 2022. The two stars will head to Paris for CELINE's 2023 Menswear Collection which will close the fashion week.

BTS’ V and actor Park Bo Gum set to attend CELINE’s 2023 Menswear collection show at Paris Fashion Week

The finale will be on June 26. South Korean media reports that the two stars will be special guests for the show. Interestingly, V and Park Bo Gum are close friends in real life.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum recently completed his military enlistment and hosted the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards 2022.

BTS' V will embark on a friendship trip with his actor-musician friends Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy in In The SOOP series. The show has earlier featured South Korean groups BTS and SEVENTEEN. The spin-off series, titled In the SOOP: Friendship Trip, will feature the musician along with his best friends. The series is set to air in July 2022.

