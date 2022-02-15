comscore

Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan fares well in international markets; trends at no.1 on Amazon Prime Video in six countries, at no. 2 in four countries

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Shakun Batra directed Gehraiyaan which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video has received largely positive responses. Through the characters played by actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, the film talks about the complexities of modern-day romance, touching upon themes like infidelity, commitment, and desires. This is the first time that a mainstream Bollywood film has touched upon the topic of infidelity the way Gehraiyaan has.

Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan fares well in international market; trends at no.1 on Amazon Prime Video in six countries, at no. 2 in four countries

Gehraiyaan has been well received by the audience not only in India but across the world. On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video released the ranking of the film in major international markets.  The film is currently trending at number 1 on Amazon Prime Video in six countries including India, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Bangladesh, and Bahrain.

The film is currently trending at number 2 in Sri Lanka, Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore. In Canada, the film is trending at number 3, while in the USA and the UK, the film is trending at number 5 and 11 respectively.

Gehraiyaan bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Yoga Expert Anshuka Parwani of Anshuka Yoga on prepping the Gehraiyaan cast- “It was a beautiful combination of the magic of Yoga, relationships, and emotional depth in a captivating movie”

More Pages: Gehraiyaan Box Office Collection , Gehraiyaan Movie Review

