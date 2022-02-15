South Korean female pop group TWICE has shared an update on their upcoming promotions in the United States. The group is currently in the United States to begin the U.S. leg of their fourth world tour, “III,” which kicked off in Seoul and will visit cities like Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York.

On February 15, JYP Entertainment announced that part of their U.S. promotions would be canceled due to the COVID-19 situation. Their statement read, “We sincerely thank you for your warm welcome as we begin the US tour. As this is a chance to meet our fans who have waited patiently in the U.S, we originally planned promotions and a wide variety of opportunities for meet-n-greets. However, due to the severity of the COVID-19 situation, we have decided to had no option but to cancel all promotions, as the artists’ health is our number one priority, and must proceed with the tour in the safest way possible.”

“JYP Entertainment and TWICE members are sorry and saddened to announce this. However, this decision is mandatory for a successful tour schedule, and we would like to ask for your kind and deepest understanding. To enjoy the concert full of joy in a safe way, we are very excited to perform for you, and sincerely hope that our fans will take care and stay healthy,” it concluded.

According to the statement, TWICE will continue their concerts as scheduled, but all meet-and-greet promotions and similar events will be canceled. The group embarked on the tour with a two-day concert in Seoul on December 25–26.

On December 3, TWICE pre-released their ninth Japanese single, ‘Doughnut’, with an accompanying music video. It was physically released on December 15 in Japan.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.