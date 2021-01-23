Veteran TV anchor and radio host Larry King known for some of the most iconic interviews has passed away at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by his team in a statement.

King's company, Ora Media, shared the news on social media and revealed that he passed away on January 23 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The cause of his death was not revealed.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the statement read. "Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience."

"Funeral arrangement and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privacy at this time," it further read.

Larry King was the winner of the Peabody Award and Radio Hall of Fame. He hosted Larry King Live on CNN for 15 years and continued to host interviews for many more years to come. From radio days to Larry King Live, his interviews were known to be iconic. He was survived by three children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

We send our condolence to his family and friends.

