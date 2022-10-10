Actress Deepika Padukone admitted that she wouldn't know what state she'd be in today if her mother had not identified her symptoms.

With her hard work and dedication, actress Deepika Padukone earned a name for herself across the globe. Along with it, the actress has actively spread awareness about mental health. In fact, as soon as she came back from the Paris Fashion Week, she headed to Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu to expand a programme of her mental health foundation Live Love Laugh.

Deepika Padukone reveals mom Ujjala identified depression symptoms; urged her to get help

For World Mental Health Day, which is on October 10, the Ram Leela actress revealed that she doesn't know where she would be today had her mother not urged her to get help. In an interview with NDTV, Padukone thanked her mother for identifying the signs and symptoms of her depression. During her interview, she stressed on the importance of caregivers for those struggling with their mental health.

DP asserted that her mother, Ujjala Padukone, saw her in a moment of vulnerability and had the presence of mind to tell her that she should reach out to professionals for help. Elaborating further, she added that her mother used to make sure that her treatment continued regularly.

On the family’s role in mental health, the Bajirao Mastani actress said, “It is extremely crucial. Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregiver has been extremely important that’s why my mother is here, that’s why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and therefore when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well, and the emotional well-being of the caregiver is as important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness.”

Deepika had first opened up about her battle with depression in 2015. Later, she started the Live Love Laugh foundation to help others who are dealing with it.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to surprise fans this Diwali; to drop Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan’s poster, motion poster OR teaser

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.