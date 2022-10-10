Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his next release Doctor G. Like his previous big-screen outings, the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial features a unique story, which is off the beaten track. Recently, while promoting the film, Ayushmann was in conversation with Bollywood Hungama, where he revealed that there was a time a producer offered him a blank cheque to sign a three-film deal.

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was offered a blank cheque to sign three films; says, “Mere liye Laxmi ke pehle Saraswati aati hai”

Talking about the incident, while replying to the query of how tough it is to reject films that don’t have a unique twist, the actor added, “I remember there was this one producer who gave me a bank cheque saying, 'aap jitne paise chaihye le lo, humare saath teen picture kar lo'. I asked about the story, subject and the script, his response was, 'woh toh likhte rahenge hum’. Maine kaha, mere liye Lakshmi ke pehle Saraswati aati hai. For me the script is very important, there have been offers, which have been out there, and much more than what I expected. But it is the script which is of utmost importance.”

Besides this, during the interaction, Ayushmann Khurrana also opened up about the time he was not getting the right scripts and claimed that his entire career is based on risks and working with first-time directors.

As for Ayushmann’s soon-to-release film, Doctor G also features Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha and revolves around a doctor's struggle as a male gynecologist. Produced by Junglee Pictures the film is slated to hit screens on October 14, 2022.

Also Read: Doctor G gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC; emerges as the first film of Ayushmann Khurrana to get an adult rating

More Pages: Doctor G Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.