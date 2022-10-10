comscore

Amitabh Bachchan to play ‘sutradhaar’ of The Journey of India; the show to also feature Kajol, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, and A. R. Rahman

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Being launched as one of its kinds, The Journey of India is a documentary show about India’s journey and it is all set to premiere on Discovery on October 10. Stepping in as its ‘Sutradhar’ or narrator-host is legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who weaves the series into a mighty tale of India’s legacy with first-hand accounts from a range of renowned personalities and leaders like Anand Mahindra, Kajol, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, A. R. Rahman, Nandan Nilekani and Naina Lal Kidwai amongst others.

Spanning a wide range of subjects, this one-of-a-kind series provides an in-depth look at the nation's progress, influences, and accomplishments during the past 75 years; from advancements in science and technology and their ambitious and successful space missions to the world of cinema that not only entertains but also inspires. From fascinating stories of faith found across the length and breadth of the country to a diverse food culture that is adored around the world – India, in the last 75 years, has slowly but steadily made its presence felt on the global stage.

The series premieres on October 10, exclusively on discovery+ and Discovery’s network of channels in India including Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and DTamil.

