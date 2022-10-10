Salman Khan has been even more successful since the release of Dabangg (2010). His box office record is envious and though a few of his recent films underperformed, his stardom is intact. As a result, there’s a lot of hype for his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan. The superstar has released a few stills from the film and even a rocking title announcement video in the past few months. And now, on Diwali, Salman is all set to treat fans with a surprise.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to surprise fans this Diwali; to drop Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan’s poster, motion poster OR teaser

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan and his team are going to digitally drop an asset of Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan. It’ll be launched on or around the Festival of Lights. Diwali is a time when families come together. Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan is also a complete family entertainer. Hence, Salman felt that this period is apt to release an asset of the film. Moreover, with the movie releasing two months later, it was only fair to begin the promotional campaign during the festival.”

When asked what the fans can expect, the source replied, “Salman Khan, director Farhad Samji and the core team are working on the poster, motion poster and teaser. They’ll decide closer to Diwali as to what they’ll like to release out of the three.”

Will it come on the day of Diwali? The source revealed, “Possibly. Or it can come around Diwali. A clearer picture will emerge in the next ten days.”

Meanwhile, fans online are speculating that Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan’s asset will be unveiled during the India vs Pakistan T20 match, which will be held on October 23. The source, however, maintained that nothing is sure at the moment.

Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal. Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu also have key roles in the film. It will release in cinemas on December 30, 2022.

