The playback singer’s X account was hacked in February, causing her to lose access to it

Shreya Ghoshal on recovering her X account, “All is well!! Now I am here”

Shreya Ghoshal, known for her work as playback singer in recent films like Pushpa 2 - The Rule, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Maharaj, and Laapataa Ladies, has recovered her X account following a hacking incident in February this year.

After spending two months locked out of her account, the singer revealed to her nearly 7 million followers on Sunday that she has finally regained access to her account. “I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here," she posted on X.

Shreya had stayed away from the platform since the hacking. In her return post, she advised her fans to beware of false ads misusing her name and AI-generated pictures. “These are click baits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best,” she wrote.

The singer further urged the X platform to act against these misleading advertisements and emphasised the need to address the core of the issue. “These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon."

Last month, Ghoshal shared on Instagram that her X account was hacked on February 13 and she had been working to recover it since. “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses. I am unable to even delete my account since I can't log in any more. Please don't click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe,” she added.

