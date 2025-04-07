In a recently viral video, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is seen scolding a woman for asking for a picture

As the nation and the film industry mourn the loss of legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who passed away at the age of 87 on April 4, 2025, his family held a prayer meeting a day after his funeral.

During the event, a video of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan in a tense exchange with an elderly fan, who was seen requesting a photo, has taken social media by storm.

In the video, Jaya Bachchan is seen talking to a group of women when an elderly woman taps her on the shoulder, surprising her. As Jaya turns around, a man, likely with the elderly woman, tries to take their photo on his phone. When the woman offers a handshake, Jaya pushes her hand away and scolds the man for taking pictures during such an occasion.

The video generated mixed responses from fans, with some supporting her reaction and others criticising it. One Instagram user wrote, “People need to stop the culture of celebrity worship and stop putting these rude celebrities on a pedestal at the cost of their self-respect”, while another defended the actress stating, “ Fans, why don’t you learn some basic manners?”

In memory of the cinematic legend, many Bollywood actors have paid tribute including Shah Rukh Khan, Saira Banu, Aamir khan, Asha Parekh, Rakesh Roshan, Sonu Nigam, Farhan Akhtar, Subhash Ghai, Udit Narayn, Anu Malik, Esha Deol and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

