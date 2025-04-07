After working with Red Chillies Entertainment and Maddock Films, Khyati Madaan turns producer with Not Out Entertainment, teams up with Habib Faisal for debut film

Khyati announces production debut with three diverse films, collaborates with Habib Faisal, a sequel to a hit musical thriller, and a genre-bender “Rom-Hor-Com”

After working with Red Chillies Entertainment and Maddock Films, Khyati Madaan turns producer with Not Out Entertainment, teams up with Habib Faisal for debut film

Khyati Madaan, a seasoned film marketer with experience at Red Chillies Entertainment, Disney India, and Maddock Films, has stepped into film production. After a decade of working on campaigns for over 50 films, including Dear Zindagi, Raees, Badla, Kick, Tamasha, Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Jungle Book, and Bhediya—she has launched her own banner, Not Out Entertainment, aiming to back stories that connect with audiences.

Khyati Madaan, an alumna of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), entered the film industry without any prior connections. She first drew attention in 2011, while still a student, by developing a statistical box-office prediction model that accurately forecast the performance of 32 films with 95% accuracy. Producers without industry ties are still relatively uncommon in Bollywood, making her journey a notable one.

Discussing her vision as a producer, Khyati candidly shared, “Bollywood is at an interesting crossroads. Despite having more access to audience feedback and data than ever before, many films are still failing to connect at the box office. As a producer, my ambition is to revive or bring Bollywood’s overlooked genres that audiences genuinely want to enjoy on the big screen. It’s about making storytelling truly democratic again.”

Not Out Entertainment’s initial slate already signals Khyati’s commitment to delivering diverse content with mainstream appeal. First up is a sequel to a hit musical thriller franchise that recently wrapped shooting and is slated for theatrical release this summer. Further details will be officially announced soon.

Khyati has also signed writer-director Habib Faisal, known for Do Dooni Chaar and Ishaqzaade, for her upcoming project. Returning to mainstream cinema, Faisal will helm a slice-of-life drama set in Delhi, echoing the familiar tone of his earlier films. Featuring National Award-winning actors, the film’s title and cast will be announced soon.

Rounding out her debut slate is Abhootpurva (meaning “Unprecedented”), a film that combines elements of tragic romance and horror-comedy—what Khyati playfully calls a “Rom-Hor-Com.” Set in 1990s Agra, the story aims to capture a sense of old-school romantic charm while offering something a little different from the usual. The film is expected to go on floors later this year, with cast and crew details yet to be revealed.

In addition to these three initial films, Not Out Entertainment is currently in the casting stages for two more projects: a controversial biopic and another genre-bending mass-entertainer. They are set to venture into sports content next, starting with the development of an innovative cricket show that promises to offer a fresh perspective beyond the conventional.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.