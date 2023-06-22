Deepika Padukone’s new fragrance Jasmine Breeze will be available only for 82 mins on June 24 from 12 noon IST onwards.

Deepika Padukone’s modern self-care brand 82°E announces the launch of its latest skincare offering, Jasmine Breeze, a hydrating face mist. The limited-drop, Jasmine Breeze, will be available for consumers to purchase only for 82 minutes on June 24, 2023 at 12 noon IST.

Deepika Padukone launches new face mist fragrance called Jasmine Breeze under her brand 82°E

Jasmine Breeze will be exclusively available on 82e.com on 24th June for 82 minutes only starting 12 noon IST. This unique limited drop hydrating face mist is priced at INR 820. In line with the brand’s core philosophy, all 82°E products have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested. The latest product, Jasmine Breeze face mist, is dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested. The product is PETA-approved vegan and cruelty-free and does not contain sulphates, phthalates, and parabens. About her brand, 82°E, it is on a mission to make the practice of self-care simple, joyful, and effective through high-quality and high-performance products.

Deepika Padukone, who kicked off her career as a model, is currently one of the most sought-after actress. The actress recently featured as the leading lady in the spy thriller Pathaan which is considered to be the highest grossing film in Hindi cinema. The actress also has interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci fi drama Project K. The pan-India project features Prabhas in the lead role along with Amitabh Bachchan too playing a pivotal character. The film is slated for release on January 12, 2024.

Besides that, she will be seen in the role of an air force pilot in the Siddharth Anand aerial action entertainer Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated for release during India’s Republic Day, January 25, 2024. Along with her film ventures, the actress has also ventured into the world of skincare with 82°E.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone casts a bewitching spell in her black anarkali at Karan Deol and Disha Acharya’s wedding reception

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.