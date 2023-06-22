Colors show is all set for a ten-year leap which will see the lives of Bindiya and Payal intertwined with the entry of the spoilt and wealthy Krishna.

Colors’ show Suhaagan revolves around the riveting tale of Bindiya, carrying out all the household chores for her extended family who mistreat her and her sister Payal. The story of the two sisters is taking an exciting leap of ten years, bringing a whirlwind of changes to the characters’ journeys. Following the leap, 23-year-old Bindiya will be essayed by beautiful debutant Garima Kishnani, and 21-year-old Payal will be essayed by the gorgeous actor Anshula Dhawan. The narrative will also introduce a new character Krishna played by Raghav Thakur.

Suhaagan will feature Garima Kishnani, Raghav Thakur, and Anshula Dhawan in lead roles post leap

Talking about Krishna, he will be young rich brat, who wants to live his life without responsibilities. Post the leap, Bindiya is working hard as an agriculturalist, while Payal is in her second year at a college in Lucknow. Unlike Bindiya, Payal is embarrassed about her family background, and she is in a secret relationship with Krishna. Their lives get complicated as Bindiya marries Krishna in a turn of events. The destinies of Bindiya and Payal's love lives are intertwined, and their future remains uncertain as Payal, weaves a tangled web of lies in order to become Krishna's lawful wife. Will Bindiya rise above the schemes of her sister and retain her right as Krishna’s ‘Suhaagan’?

Garima Kishnani aka Bindiya said, “I’m very excited and honoured to be debuting on television with Colors. I will be seen playing the part of Bindiya, who shoulders the responsibility of managing her family all by herself. She is adored for the kindness and positivity she exudes. I find Bindiya very relatable because I would do what she is doing for her family, especially her sister. I hope the show continues to receive love from the audience and they embrace me in Bindiya’s role.”

Anshula Dhawan aka Payal continued, “Suhaagan has earned immense love and support from the audience, and I’m extremely happy to step aboard it in the role of Payal. I’m thrilled about exploring my craft in the role of a college-going girl, who knows how to get her way in any situation. Here's hoping that the viewers look forward to the twists in the story and shower us with their love.”

Raghav Thakur aka Krishna added, “It is wonderful to be reuniting with Colors for the second time with Suhaagan after Nima Denzongpa. I will be playing the role of Krishna, who doesn’t want the responsibility of running his family business. He likes nothing other than chilling with his friends and the love of his life, Payal. In a turn of events, he is compelled to marry Payal's sister Bindiya and this decision alters the life of the trio. I can't wait to know what the audience thinks about my character and my performance as the story takes a leap."

Suhaagan airs from Monday to Sunday at 6:30 pm only on Colors.

Also Read: Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj to headline COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Suhaagan’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.