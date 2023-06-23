Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has made headlines with her recent real estate investment. The star kid has purchased three-row houses near Alibaug for a whopping sum of Rs 12.91 crore. The properties are located in Thal Village, nestled between the picturesque Alibaug and Kihim Beach.

According to the agreement of sale document obtained from IndexTap.com, the combined carpet area of the three-row houses is 3,988 sq. ft. The first-row house boasts a carpet area of 1,750 sq. ft., while the second and third-row houses measure 420 sq. ft. and 1,771 sq. ft., respectively. Additionally, Suhana also acquired a cabin with a carpet area of 48 sq. ft. This expansive real estate spans across 1.5 acres and features coconut trees, lush plantations, a well, tube well, and water tanks.

The sale transaction was completed on June 1, with Suhana Khan paying Rs 77.46 lakh as stamp duty. This new acquisition supplements the Khan family's existing property in Alibaug, as Shah Rukh Khan already owns a luxurious estate known as Deja Vu Farms nearby.

Coming to the professional front, Suhana recently become the face of Maybelline and grabbed attention with her first press meet held in Mumbai in April this year. Besides this, she also attended the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil ahead of the release of her debut film The Archies. For the unversed, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the upcoming flick will be directly released on Netflix, however, the makers have not announced the release date.

