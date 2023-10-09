Singham Again will also star Deepika Padukone, who is apparently playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s sister.

A while ago, Singham Again went on floors. Last month, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh kicked off the shoot and shared the mahurat photos from the sets of the movie. Akshay Kumar wasn’t present as he was travelling at the time. Last weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan kicked off the shoot for the film. On October 9, which is today, Akshay Kumar is expected to join the team to start his portions of the shoot.

Akshay Kumar to join Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh for Singham Again in Hyderabad today

Akshay Kumar will reprise the role of Veer Sooryavanshi from Sooryavanshi just like Ranveer Singh from Simmba. According to a report in Pinkvilla, “Akshay Kumar has already reached Hyderabad to shoot for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He will start shooting for his week-long schedule from 9th October. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh are already shooting for the much-awaited film at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The entire team is leaving no stone unturned to make this cop universe bigger. Fans are definitely in for a visual treat.”

Singham Again will also star Deepika Padukone, who is apparently playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s sister.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Mission Raniganj. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

