comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 09.10.2023 | 1:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar to join Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh for Singham Again in Hyderabad today

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar to join Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh for Singham Again in Hyderabad today

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar to join Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh for Singham Again in Hyderabad today

Singham Again will also star Deepika Padukone, who is apparently playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s sister.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A while ago, Singham Again went on floors. Last month, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh kicked off the shoot and shared the mahurat photos from the sets of the movie. Akshay Kumar wasn’t present as he was travelling at the time. Last weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan kicked off the shoot for the film. On October 9, which is today, Akshay Kumar is expected to join the team to start his portions of the shoot.

Akshay Kumar to join Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh for Singham Again in Hyderabad today

Akshay Kumar to join Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh for Singham Again in Hyderabad today

Akshay Kumar will reprise the role of Veer Sooryavanshi from Sooryavanshi just like Ranveer Singh from Simmba. According to a report in Pinkvilla, “Akshay Kumar has already reached Hyderabad to shoot for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He will start shooting for his week-long schedule from 9th October. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh are already shooting for the much-awaited film at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The entire team is leaving no stone unturned to make this cop universe bigger. Fans are definitely in for a visual treat.”

Singham Again will also star Deepika Padukone, who is apparently playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s sister.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Mission Raniganj. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan kicks off the shoot for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in Hyderabad; Ranveer Singh hints at sharing screen space with her

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives in Mumbai safely…

Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen to helm…

EXCLUSIVE: Hansal Mehta’s show with Pratik…

Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded in Israel amid…

Trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to…

Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai to participate…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification