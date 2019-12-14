Actress Deepika Padukone has been declared as the sexiest Asian woman of the decade recently by an online portal in London. Speaking about it the actress shared, “I find it ironic that such recognition coincides with the release of a film such as Chhapaak. There is no better time than now to redefine what beauty and sex appeal has been understood as and meant to society for so many years”.

The trailer of Deepika’s Chhapaak was unveiled recently and it was received exceptionally well by the audience and the actress was hailed by one and all.

Deepika has never been one to shy away from talking about social issues and recently launched the closet initiative where she auctions her clothes from her own collections and all the proceeds go to ‘Live Love Laugh Foundation’. The foundation aims at giving hope to those experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan‘s ’83 where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film.