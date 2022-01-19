comscore

Daniel Radcliffe to star as five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic in a biopic

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, the prolific musician behind humorous songs like Eat It and Amish Paradise, is getting the biopic treatment with help from Daniel Radcliffe. Radcliffe will star as the five-time Grammy winner in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Daniel Radcliffe to star as five-time Grammy winner "Weird Al" Yankovic in a biopic

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the description for the film says it “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” said Yankovic. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.” Added Appel: “When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”

Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the screenplay, with Appel directing the film and executive producing. Funny or Die and Tango are producing the feature, which begins filming in Los Angeles in early February. The feature will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

On the work front, Daniel Radcliffe, will next be seen in Paramount comedy The Lost City, starring opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe reveals he once had a crush on Helena Bonham Carter – “I wish I’d just been born 10 years earlier”

