Ever since the 16th season of Bigg Boss premiered on TV, Dalljiet Kaur has often been trending on social media. For the unversed, Dalljiet’s former husband and actor Shalin Bhanot has participated in the Salman Khan-hosted show. The duo had parted ways on an ugly note. However, this time, the actress is making headlines for a good reason as after eight years of her divorce from Shalin Bhanot, she has finally decided to give love a second chance.

Dalljiet Kaur to marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March; says, “Love happened with time”

Yes! You read it right. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress is all set to tie the knot with UK-based Nikhil Patel, who works with a finance company, in March this year. Post her wedding with Nikhil, she will move with her nine-year-old son, Jaydon, to London. While speaking about the same, Dalljiet told the Times Of India, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.”

The 40-year-old TV actress further added, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ The romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”

As the conversation progressed further, Dalljiet also spoke about her plans to facilitate Shalin and Jaydon’s meeting. She said, “Jaydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon.”

Talking about giving love a second chance, Dallijiet explained, “My biggest fear was that I shouldn’t make a wrong decision. However, as I was picking up the broken pieces of my life, along with realising how much Jaydon missed having a dad, it was also about me missing a companion, which I didn’t feel earlier. I am in love with Nikhil and can feel butterflies in my stomach every time he calls me. I never thought this would happen. I always thought that I would marry first and then fall in love.”

As she will be relocating to the UK, the actress also shed some light on continuing her acting career. She asserted, “I have signed a couple of projects and am ready to come back to Mumbai. Nick says that he will take care of the kids when I am travelling as I will do the same when he is travelling for work. Bahut fears hain, but because Nick is holding my hand through this, I think everything will be great.”

