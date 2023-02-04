comscore

Babil Khan to attend acting workshops by Irrfan’s mentor and theatre icon Prasanna

Babil Khan made his debut in the Netflix movie Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. The film was helmed by Anvita Dutt. 

Following in the footsteps of his father, talented actor Babil Khan is attending an acting workshop by legendary theatre director and acting teacher Prasanna. An icon of Indian theatre who has written several acting books and taught at the National School of Drama (NSD), Prasanna had mentored Babil's father Irrfan Khan during his NSD days. He was instrumental in helping Irrfan clear up his initial doubts about acting and find direction in his breathtaking career.

Babil, who looks up to his late father as an idol, has reached Mysore to attend Prasanna's acting workshop at his academy Acting Shastra from February 1-7. The newcomer who was appreciated for his debut performance in Netflix's Qala wants to sharpen his craft further and learn from the guru who also taught his father.

Says a source, “Babil is excited to attend this workshop and totally immerse himself in Prasanna's process. The young boy is a committed learner and student. He will surely have much to gain from the legend who mentored Irrfan. The workshop is unlike any other in the country, one that teaches the Indian method of acting and is accessible to working actors from all backgrounds. This will certainly be an enriching experience for Babil.”

Babil Khan made his debut in the Netflix movie Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. The film was helmed by Anvita Dutt.

ALSO READ: Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, shares glimpse of father’s precious possessions

